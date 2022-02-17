'Stranger Things' season 4 release dates announced, show to end with season 5

article

The long-awaited fourth season of "Stranger Things" will be released in two parts, Netflix announced on Thursday — and the fifth, when it arrives, will be its last.

The first half of the season will debut on May 27, and the second half will follow on July 1. Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer Brothers, wrote a letter to fans that also included news that "Stranger Things" has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

"With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, ‘Stranger Things 4’ was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one," the Duffer Brothers wrote. "Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you."

RELATED: Streaming pick of the week: Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna’

They noted how season four will be "better than ever," and also how it’s "the beginning of the end."

New posters reveal some of the major locations from "Stranger Things" season 4. Credit: Netflix

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for "Stranger Things," the Duffer Brothers wrote.

"At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale."

Season 3 came out on July 4, 2019. Fans have been waiting anxiously for the new season of the hit Netflix sci-fi series, which previously dropped trailers for season 4 back in 2019, as well as a teaser in November of last year.

The series stars Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Galen Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, David Harbour, Winona Ryder and others.

More binge-worthy TV, streaming (for free!) on Tubi

Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009): One of the very best contemporary space operas came into being as an oddball TV reboot (you can stream the original series for free, too). Three Emmys, many Cylons and one devoted fandom later, it’s regarded as a soon-to-be classic, anchored by great performances from Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Grace Park, Katee Sackhoff, James Callis and the incredible Tricia Helfer, among others. So say we all. Rated TV-14. 74 episodes.



The Freak Brothers (2021): Based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult classic 1960s comic, "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers," this adult animated series follows three hippie stoners who smoke a magical strain of weed in 1969 and fall into a 50-year slumber, only to wake up in the 2020s. "The Freak Brothers" is a Tubi Original. Rated TV-MA. One season, 8 episodes. Featuring: Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson, La La Anthony, Adam Devine.



Scooby-Doo Where Are You? (1969): If the kid in your life doesn’t already know this show’s iconic theme song by heart, now is the perfect time to teach them. Rated TV-G. 25 episodes.



About Tubi: Tubi has more than 35,000 movies and television series from over 250 content partners, including every major studio, in addition to the largest offering of free live local and national news channels in streaming. The platform gives fans of entertainment, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.



Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/ .



Tubi and this television station are both owned by the FOX Corporation.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati.