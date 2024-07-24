Stolen bronze statues returned to Cerritos nearly a decade after they were stolen

Two stolen statues worth tens of thousands of dollars were recently returned to the City of Cerritos, after thieves took them nearly a decade ago.

"I thought they were melted," said Kathy Matsumoto from the City of Cerritos. "It took all this time. We actually gave up."

FOX 11 got an exclusive look at the statues Wednesday afternoon, named "Fireflies" and "Sun showers." Each bronze sculpture weighs between 150 and 200 pounds.

"These sculptures are valued at $35,000 and $20,000 each," said Matsumoto.

On March 18, 2015, the bronze statues were stolen from the front of a business along the 11500 block of South Street in the city of Cerritos. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the sculptures resurfaced when "a suspect attempted to sell them back to the original artist who created the statues."

Through an investigation by the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force (ORCTF), the statues were located on the 5500 block of Cortland Street in Lynwood on July 18, 2024.

"It’s very rare that something that this old would turn up like this," said LASD Lt. Morgan Nyberg.

FOX 11 has reported on several instances this year when thieves have stolen high-value metals across Southern California. According to officials in the City of Cerritos, they’ve had more statues stolen recently as well.

"In reality, that’s happening a lot right now in the area," said Nyberg.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.