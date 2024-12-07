Expand / Collapse search

Tyler Perry Studios president Steve Mensch killed in plane crash: TMZ report

By
Published  December 7, 2024 10:37am PST
Entertainment
FOX 11
article

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Steve Mensch speaks onstage during the Atlanta Film Festival’s 2019 IMAGE Film Awards Gala at Fox Theater on April 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Expand

The Brief

    • Steve Mensch, president of Tyler Perry Studios, was killed in a plane crash, according to a TMZ report.
    • Mensch was the pilot of a single-seater plane that crashed on a Florida road.
    • The cause of the crash is under investigation.

LOS ANGELES - Steve Mensch, the president of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, was killed in a plane crash on Friday, according to a report from TMZ. 

Mensch was the pilot of a single-seater plane that crashed on a road in Homosassa, Florida, the report said. Homosassa is about 75 miles north of Tampa. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on West White Dogwood Drive near the intersection of US 98, which is connected to US 19 in Homosassa. 

Mensch had been the president of Tyler Perry Studios since 2016. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

SUGGESTED: Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson, dies after battling lung cancer: Reports

In a statement to Variety, Tyler Perry Studios wrote "We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Steve Mensch. Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than 8 years, and well beloved in the community of Atlanta. It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls.  We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers."

Mensch is survived by a wife and three children, TMZ reported. He was 62.

The Source

  • This story was reported using information from TMZ and FOX 13 Tampa Bay.