Tyler Perry Studios president Steve Mensch killed in plane crash: TMZ report

article

The Brief Steve Mensch, president of Tyler Perry Studios, was killed in a plane crash, according to a TMZ report. Mensch was the pilot of a single-seater plane that crashed on a Florida road. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Steve Mensch, the president of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, was killed in a plane crash on Friday, according to a report from TMZ.

Mensch was the pilot of a single-seater plane that crashed on a road in Homosassa, Florida, the report said. Homosassa is about 75 miles north of Tampa. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on West White Dogwood Drive near the intersection of US 98, which is connected to US 19 in Homosassa.

Mensch had been the president of Tyler Perry Studios since 2016.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

SUGGESTED: Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson, dies after battling lung cancer: Reports

In a statement to Variety, Tyler Perry Studios wrote "We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Steve Mensch. Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than 8 years, and well beloved in the community of Atlanta. It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers."

Mensch is survived by a wife and three children, TMZ reported. He was 62.