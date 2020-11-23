Staying home for Thanksgiving? Tubi has a feast of free holiday shows and movies to stream

article

Need some entertainment for your socially distanced Thanksgiving celebration?

Feast your eyes on free holiday movies and shows on Tubi.

This year, Tubi has a selection of Thanksgiving-themed movies and even cooking shows to stream that will help you level up your chef skills.

And for those who might be separated from their own family this holiday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tubi has a selection of free classic movies and shows about families that are sure to keep you company.

Thanksgiving shows and movies:

Cold Turkey (2013) - Starring Cheryl Hines (“I Can See Your Voice”), Peter Bogdanovich and more

A dysfunctional family with plenty of secrets is thrown into further turmoil when the black sheep of the family crashes their Thanksgiving gathering.

Cook Like a Chef available on Tubi for free. (Credit: Tubi)

Cook Like a Chef - Learn how to make the perfect turkey (season 1, episode 1003) and mashed potatoes (season 1, episode 1027).

Free Birds (2013) - Starring the voice talent of Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson, Amy Poehler and more

Determined not to end up as menu items, two turkeys travel back in time to try and prevent the tradition of eating fellow fowl on Thanksgiving.

Hollidaysburg (2014) - Starring Rachel Keller and Tobin Mitnick

Five high-school friends discover some things never change when they return home for Thanksgiving after their first semester in college.

Thanksgiving with the Carters (2019) - Starring Kelsey Delemar, John D. Gordon and more

The tale of a family that believes the season of gratitude isn't complete unless you surprise your family with something positive and unique.

The Myth of Fingerprints (1997) - Starring Julianne Moore and Roy Scheider

This film charts the unrest and complex bonds among members of a family who gather for Thanksgiving Day.

What’s Cooking? (2000) - Starring Joan Chen, Julianna Margulies, Kyra Sedgwick and more

This heartwarming drama focuses on the tensions and Thanksgiving traditions of four families of varying ethnicities in Los Angeles.

Shows and movies about families:

The Beverly Hillbillies (1962) - Starring Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, Max Baer Jr., Raymond Bailey and Nancy Kulp

The classic sitcom follows the Clampett family, who became rich overnight and must acclimate to a lifestyle that doesn't fit with their country ways.

The Andy Griffith Show (1963) - Starring Andy Griffith, Don Knotts, Ron Howard, Frances Bavier and George Lindsey

A kind and thoughtful local sheriff dispenses life advice to his young son and keeps his panicky deputy in check on the quiet streets of Mayberry.

Family Affair (1966) - Starring Brian Keith, Kathy Garver, Anissa Jones. Johnny Whitaker and Sebastian Cabot

An American classic sitcom about Bill, an engineer, who must share his NYC apartment with three unexpected children and his valet, Mr. French.

Grace Under Fire (1998) - Starring Brett Butler, Casey Sander, Kaitlin Cullum, Dave Thomas and Paul Dooley

Grace is a recovering alcoholic, now divorced from an abusive husband, struggling to bring up three children on her own.

The Real McCoys (1963) - Starring Walter Brennan, Richard Crenna and Kathleen Nolan

Amos McCoy moves his family to an inherited farm in California, where he's quick to give advice to his grandchildren and his neighbors.

The Addams Family (1965) - Starring John Astin, Carolyn Jones and Jackie Coogan

Based on Charles Addams’ cartoons, a spooky, yet loving family, their creepy butler, and a hand in a box shake up suburbia with their macabre ways.

3rd Rock From the Sun (2001) - Starring John Lithgow, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kristen Johnson, French Stewart and Jane Curtain

A group of aliens are sent to Earth disguised as a human family to experience and report life on the third planet from the sun.

The Doris Day Show (1968) - Starring Doris Day, Denver Pyle, Rose Marie, Philip Brown and Todd Starke

Doris Day shines in this classic TV series about a 40-something widow’s new reality as a single mother of two young sons in Northern California.

Grounded For Life (2005) - Starring Donal Logue, Megyn Price and Kevin Corrigan

Thirty-something Irish Catholic couple Sean and Claudia deal with their three children as well as Sean's judgmental father and his carefree brother.

