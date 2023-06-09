Meet the newest McDonald's Happy Meal toy: Squishmallows

article

Your McDonald's order is about to get a lot cuter thanks to a new toy that'll soon be featured in kid' Happy Meals.

The fast food giant is partnering with the cute and adorable Squishmallows to bring a "360-degree experience" to each Happy Meal, the toy brand's parent company, Jazwares, said in a news release.

There will be a total of 24 Squishmallows characters to collect, the release said, and each McDonald's location will reportedly feature 10–12 characters. Fourteen of them come with an exclusive playlist from Universal Music Group that matches the Squishmallow's personality that you can access via a QR code.

Among the cuddly critters are a music-loving pineapple, a disco frog, a hippie bee and vest-wearing shark.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Photo: Jazwares/handout

The new toys will hit Happy Meal boxes sometime this spring, the release said, though a specific date was not announced. Currently, McDonald's Happy Meals feature toys from the new Disney live-action movie, The Little Mermaid.