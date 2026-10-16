Nearly 70,000 without power in Southern California as Santa Ana winds raise wildfire risk

The Brief Nearly 70,000 Southern California Edison customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties were without electricity Friday morning due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Strong Santa Ana winds with gusts reaching up to 60 mph have created critical wildfire conditions, prompting Red Flag Warnings across the region through Saturday evening. Utility crews de-energized circuits in high-risk areas like Malibu and Calabasas to prevent electrical lines and equipment from sparking brush fires.



Nearly 70,000 Southern California Edison customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties were without power Friday morning as dangerous Santa Ana winds continued to create critical fire conditions across Southern California.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, October 16, the latest figures attributed to Southern California Edison show 34,946 customers impacted in Los Angeles County and 34,800 in Ventura County by public safety power shutoffs.

The outages are disrupting communities, including Malibu and Calabasas, as utility crews work to prevent electrical equipment from sparking wildfires.

What we know:

Southern California Edison has implemented public safety power shutoffs in communities facing dangerous fire conditions.

In Malibu, power shutoffs have impacted parts of central and western Malibu, where city officials previously identified six electrical circuits at risk of losing electricity.

In neighboring Calabasas, some electrical circuits were also de-energized as a precaution.

The shutoffs are intended to reduce the risk of wildfires caused by damaged electrical equipment during periods of strong winds.

Latest power outage numbers

The latest figures provided for Friday morning show nearly identical numbers of customers impacted in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

As of 7 a.m., the reported public safety power shutoff totals are:

Los Angeles County: 34,946 customers

Ventura County: 34,800 customers

Combined total: 69,746 customers

Ventura County has experienced a significant increase in outages throughout the morning.

An earlier update showed 32,299 customers impacted in Ventura County. That number subsequently climbed to 34,800, an increase of 2,501 customers.

Dangerous Santa Ana winds fuel fire concerns

Strong Santa Ana winds are creating hazardous conditions across Southern California, including Santa Clarita and communities throughout the Inland Empire.

In Santa Clarita, forecasters have warned that wind gusts could reach 60 mph.

The combination of powerful wind gusts, low humidity and dry vegetation is creating an elevated risk of rapidly spreading wildfires.

Strong winds can also bring down tree limbs, damage power lines and create hazardous driving conditions.

Along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Caltrans crews have been monitoring conditions as the wind event continues.

What you can do:

What residents should know

Officials are urging residents to remain alert, avoid downed power lines and falling debris, and prepare for possible evacuations if conditions worsen.



Residents are also encouraged to keep electronic devices charged whenever possible, have flashlights available and maintain an emergency plan.



The red flag warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday, October 17.



Additional power shutoffs remain possible as Southern California Edison continues monitoring weather conditions and wildfire risks.