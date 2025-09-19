Alleged reckless driver dies after crashing into South Pasadena home

A driver who officials said was driving recklessly was killed after crashing into a home in South Pasadena on Friday morning.

What we know:

Officials with the Pasadena Police Department said officers were in a brief pursuit with a suspect and opted to call off the chase as the suspect continued to drive erratically.

Around 5:05 a.m., the suspect crashed into a detached garage at a home in South Pasadena on Orange Grove Avenue near Arroyo Park.

When first responders arrived, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.