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South LA homicide investigation underway after body found in alley

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Published  March 30, 2026 7:51am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
Man found shot to death in South LA

Man found shot to death in South LA

A body was found in a South LA alley overnight, officials said. 

The Brief

    • A homicide investigation was launched in South LA overnight.
    • A passerby called 911 to report an unconscious man in an alley near Broadway and West 41st Street.
    • Information about a possible suspect was not available. 

LOS ANGELES - An investigation was launched after a body was found in an alley in South Los Angeles late Sunday night.

What we know:

 The Los Angeles Police Department said someone called 911 at 11:56 p.m. Sunday, March 29 to report a man was unconscious in an alley near the intersection of Broadway and West 41st Street in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South LA.

When first responders arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told FOX 11 off camera that they heard a gunshot around midnight.

What we don't know:

 The name of the victim has not been released and a description of a possible suspect was not available.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetySouth Los Angeles