South LA homicide investigation underway after body found in alley
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was launched after a body was found in an alley in South Los Angeles late Sunday night.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Police Department said someone called 911 at 11:56 p.m. Sunday, March 29 to report a man was unconscious in an alley near the intersection of Broadway and West 41st Street in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South LA.
When first responders arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness told FOX 11 off camera that they heard a gunshot around midnight.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released and a description of a possible suspect was not available.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department.