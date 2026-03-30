South LA homicide investigation underway after body found in alley

The Brief A homicide investigation was launched in South LA overnight. A passerby called 911 to report an unconscious man in an alley near Broadway and West 41st Street. Information about a possible suspect was not available.



An investigation was launched after a body was found in an alley in South Los Angeles late Sunday night.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department said someone called 911 at 11:56 p.m. Sunday, March 29 to report a man was unconscious in an alley near the intersection of Broadway and West 41st Street in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South LA.

When first responders arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told FOX 11 off camera that they heard a gunshot around midnight.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released and a description of a possible suspect was not available.