Sofia Vergara admits ‘marriage broke up’ over Joe Manganiello wanting kids: 'I didn’t want to be an old mom’

Sofia Vergara is speaking her truth about her divorce.

The "Modern Family" star candidly shared that her split from ex-husband Joe Manganiello stemmed from their disagreement about wanting children.

"I’m newly divorced from my second husband [actor Joe Manganiello], who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," Vergara, 51, admitted to the Spanish newspaper, El País.

"He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

Manganiello, 47, initially filed for divorce from Vergara in July after seven years of marriage. According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, a date of separation was noted as July 2. Both actors cited "irreconcilable differences" as grounds for the split.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a statement shared with Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

In August, Vergara asked the courts that the couple's prenuptial agreement be honored.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara arrive at the 2020 LA Art Show Opening Night. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Vergara continued to explain that she had her son at the young age of 19. He is now 31, and she is ready to be a "grandmother, not a mother."

"I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while, and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do."

The "Griselda" actress’ comments come after her previous ex, Nick Loeb, lost his final appeal in Los Angeles in April 2021 to gain custody of frozen pre-embryos the former couple created while they dated.

Vergara and Loeb ended their engagement in 2014 after undergoing in vitro fertilization. They have been locked in a court battle over the embryos for years. In 2017, the "America’s Got Talent" judge filed court documents to block Loeb from having access to the embryos without her written consent.

In the previous month, a judge ruled in Vergara's favor by granting a permanent injunction, which blocks Loeb from creating a child "without the explicit written permission of the other person." The judge also sided with Vergara over the "Form Directive" the exes signed at a fertility clinic. The directive stipulated that the two have to agree on matters involving the embryos.







