SoCal Edison rate hike - here's how much your electric bill will increase

The Brief The California Public Utilities Commission is considering a 10% rate increase for Southern California Edison customers. If approved, the rate hike would increase average residential bills by about $17 a month. The proposed increase is intended to fund wildfire safety and aging infrastructure.



State regulators on Thursday are expected to approve a rate hike which would add about $17 a month or $200 a year to the average bill.

Southern California Edison said the increase is necessary to maintain the grid and fund wildfire prevention efforts.

The hike is one of several Edison has proposed, with more increases expected through 2028.

What we know:

The California Public Utilities Commission will decide on a rate increase for SCE during a meeting at 11 a.m. in San Francisco.

The meeting is open to the public with a phone and webcast option. If you're interested in attending, tap or click here to learn more.

The proposed plan would increase electricity rates by 10%, causing the average residential customer's bill to rise by approximately $17 per month.

Customers could also see additional increases annually through 2028 to account for inflation.

The backstory:

According to the CPUC, the increased rates are meant to cover costs related to wildfire safety, aging infrastructure, and future demands on the grid.

SCE filed its general rate case application in May 2023 for the years 2025 through 2028, and a proposed decision on the matter was issued in July.

The CPUC held multiple public forums and evidentiary hearings throughout 2024 to gather input on the proposal.

What's next:

The CPUC is expected to take up the proposed rate increase at its meeting on Thursday.

The decision could be to approve, modify, or hold the request.

If the proposed decision is adopted, SCE would implement the new rates on October 1.