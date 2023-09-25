Small plane crashes on San Pedro soccer field, 2 injured

A small plane crashed in San Pedro Monday afternoon, injuring at least two people.

Reports of the crash came in just before 1 p.m. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the plane crashed into a soccer field at the Field of Dreams park in San Pedro.

Two people were in the plane when it came down. First responders said that the pilot was still in the plane when they got there and was extricated.

The pilot and one other person were brought to the hospital in "at least" critical condition, LAFD said.

No one else was reportedly injured in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.