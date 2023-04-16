Small plane makes emergency landing in Riverside

Three people aboard a small plane escaped unharmed after the plane made an emergency landing in Riverside Sunday morning.

According to police, the private plane was forced to make a hard landing in an open field north of Gaylord Street and Stover Avenue around 10:11 a.m. after the pilot reported mechanical failure.

The Riverside Fire Department and Riverside Municipal Airport have notified the FAA and NTSB.

People are advised to avoid the area until the plane is removed and the investigation is complete.

No other details were immediately available.