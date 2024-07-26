Expand / Collapse search

Small plane crashes into front yard; Everyone survives

Published  July 26, 2024 6:23pm PDT
Utah
A small plane crashed into a family's front yard in Utah. The plane's pilot and passenger both survived the wreck.

A front door camera showed the moment the small plane hit a tree and then landed on the grassy portion of the yard in Roy, Utah. A good Samaritan sprinted to the scene to check in on the plane's pilot and passenger and a couple others in the area walked over to talk a look as well.

According to a report from KSTU-TV, a FOX-affiliate in Salt Lake City, both the plane's passenger and pilot survived the wild crash. 

Officials are investigating the cause of the wild crash. Both people inside the small plane suffered minor injuries from the crash, KSTU-TV reports. 

This story was published in Los Angeles.