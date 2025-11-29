Small businesses in Pacific Palisades thankful for 'Shop Small Saturday'

The Brief Shops along Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades, including Elizabeth Lamont and BOCA, are open and encouraging local support after a devastating firestorm earlier in the year. The community is actively visiting these reopened businesses, providing a sense of joy and normalcy during the holiday season.



Shop Small Saturday is all about shopping locally, and after a difficult year, the shops along Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades need your business more than ever.

Even nearly 11 months later, there are still traces of the devastating firestorm that swept through in January, leveling some businesses and leaving others shut down for now.

But Elizabeth Lamont is open.

"We want everyone to come and support us and support everyone that's open here in the Palisades, but it's great to be back for the holiday season," said Erin Kyle, manager at Elizabeth Lamont.

Around the corner, BOCA has also reopened and is ready for customers. Both businesses say they've had a busy week.

"We've had so many members of the community stop by. People are happy to have a place to go, and it's been great. People that are remediating their houses, people that are rebuilding, people that are in temporary locations, they just want to come in and feel a little bit of joy," said Kyle.

As rebuilding continues, the "open" signs up and down Sunset are a good reminder of holiday shopping options that could make a huge difference.