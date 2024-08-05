Single man goes viral for unconventional method to find a date

Dating is hard, so one Philadelphia man has taken an unconventional approach to finding love, sparking both admiration and skepticism. Dave Cline, a 28-year-old data manager from West Philly, spent over $1,000 to rent a billboard in his neighborhood, asking for a date.

The large, colorful sign reads, "Dave is single. Want to go on a date with Dave? Message him @Date_Dave_Philly."

The billboard also lists "fast facts" about Cline, which include that he "has normal hobbies," "owns a cat (pictured)," "can cook (well)," and "bought a billboard."

Cline, who told local media that the move was meant partly in jest, has garnered some interest and attention. The billboard, featuring a photo of Dave giving a thumbs-up, has become a talking point, with some seeing it as a creative and bold gesture, while others view it as a bit too much.

"I just want to say, if you spent $1,000 on that billboard, I would have taken that thousand dollars and invested in like, a new wardrobe," said Good Day LA's Araksya Karapetyan. Others mentioned that while the billboard was unconventional, it showed Klein's willingness to put himself out there, which is commendable.

Cline confirmed in a July 24 post that he is, indeed, single.

"Hello! If you're here, that means you either saw my billboard, or someone told you to message me something very mean! I started this project mostly because I thought it would be really funny, and I hope you do too :) However, it may shock you to know, but the guy who bought a billboard as a funny hehe haha really is actually 100% single! If you live in Philadelphia (or anywhere with central AC) feel free to send me a message! My only request is that if you want to reach out, I'd appreciate it if you didn't send me spam, threats, or anything weird! I have literally no idea if this will be popular at all or totally forgettable in 2 days, so just have fun and feel free to ask me out Also! I appreciate everyone who would be potentially interested, but unfortunately, I am not a gay man If you're cis man, I'd be more than happy to let you know you are very handsome, but I am not able to reciprocate any romantic interests! Thank you for understanding," he wrote.

Klein's effort has certainly sparked conversation about modern dating and the lengths people will go to find a meaningful connection.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.