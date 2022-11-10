LASD SWAT team in standoff with Hollywood Hills resident after deputy tried to serve eviction notice

A standoff is underway Thursday after a shot was reportedly fired when a Los Angeles County deputy attempted to serve an eviction notice to a resident in the Hollywood Hills.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was assigned to serve an eviction notice to a resident at an apartment complex located in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard when they heard a shot being fired. The deputy then called for backup and several other deputies, along with a SWAT team responded to the scene.

The investigation remains active and as a result, traffic is being diverted off the 101 Freeway in both directions through the Cahuenga Pass.

FOX 11's Stu Mundel reported from SkyFOX traffic was backed up to the 170 Freeway. Traffic on the northbound side is being taken off at Gower Street and traffic on the southbound side is being diverted off Highland Avenue.

It's unknown how long the freeway closure will be in effect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

