Shooting near grocery store in Miracle Mile area leaves one dead, woman in custody

A woman is in custody after she was accused of shooting a man to death near a grocery store in the Miracle Mile area.

LAPD officers responded to the Ralphs grocery store near Wilshire Blvd. and Ridgeley Dr. around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a person shot.

A man was taken to the hospital where he later died. The suspect, described as a 60-year-old homeless woman, ran from the scene before she was placed in custody.

Witness Edyta Pachow says she heard the woman scream about 25 minutes prior to shooting.

"She kept yelling ‘get out of here, we want you out of here’", Pachow told FOX 11 news.

Pachow, who has lived in the area for years, says the suspect is known to live in her car and take care of a man, who stayed with police as they searched for the woman.

The female suspect's name has not been released as of Wednesday night.

During the earlier stages of the search, police searched Ralphs and the underground parking lot and found no trace of her. All employees and customers were allowed back into the market around 4 p.m.