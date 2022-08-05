Suspect in Las Vegas Mirage Hotel shooting that left 1 dead in custody

A suspect was arrested early Friday after a shooting at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada left one person dead and two other people injured on Thursday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting in a hotel room on the 8th floor, Las Vegas affiliate KLAS reported.

Police said the victims and the suspect were known to each other.

Videos taken at the scene showed a security officer preventing customers from entering or leaving the hotel. The officer claimed the hotel was on lockdown following a "critical incident."

Las Vegas police said that the arrest was made within six hours of the shooting.

A heavy police presence was seen outside the hotel and police encouraged people to avoid the area.

Police said the shooting at the iconic Las Vegas hotel was "an isolated event."

