VIDEO: Organized smash-and-grab crews target two businesses in Sherman Oaks
LOS ANGELES - Two Sherman Oaks businesses are reeling after a series of sophisticated smash-and-grab robberies targeted both a long-standing local toy store and a major department store.
Law enforcement sources indicate these crews are highly organized, utilizing power tools to execute quick, high-value heists.
What we know:
The Toy Mandala, a local staple since 1998 specializing in elite trading cards, was burglarized twice in a single week.
On Tuesday morning, thieves smashed through display cases to steal tens of thousands of dollars in high-value Pokémon cards.
The thieves returned Thursday morning, breaking through the doors to steal a business safe.
SUGGESTED: Belmont Shore residents demand action over 'spring break'-style bar violence
Separately, a Macy’s at the Westfield shopping center was targeted at 7 p.m. last night.
According to police, two suspects used tools to shatter jewelry cases, causing a sound that many shoppers mistook for gunfire.
The suspects fled the scene in a Lexus with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.
What's next:
Police are currently searching for the suspects involved in both incidents.
SUGGESTED: Accused shooter of Rihanna's home pleads not guilty
While investigators believe the small business burglaries and the mall robbery are likely not connected, they are monitoring the surge in "smash-and-grab" activity across the area.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.