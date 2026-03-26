Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Organized smash-and-grab crews target two businesses in Sherman Oaks

By
Published  March 26, 2026 7:20am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
Two smash-and-grab robberies in Sherman Oaks

Two smash-and-grab robberies in Sherman Oaks

No arrests have been made.

The Brief

    • Organized criminal crews targeted Toy Mandala and a Macy’s in Sherman Oaks using power tools to smash display cases.
    • Toy Mandala was hit twice in one week, losing tens of thousands of dollars in elite trading cards and a business safe.
    • Police have made no arrests and believe the small business and retail mall hits were likely carried out by separate crews.

LOS ANGELES - Two Sherman Oaks businesses are reeling after a series of sophisticated smash-and-grab robberies targeted both a long-standing local toy store and a major department store. 

Law enforcement sources indicate these crews are highly organized, utilizing power tools to execute quick, high-value heists.

What we know:

The Toy Mandala, a local staple since 1998 specializing in elite trading cards, was burglarized twice in a single week. 

On Tuesday morning, thieves smashed through display cases to steal tens of thousands of dollars in high-value Pokémon cards.

The thieves returned Thursday morning, breaking through the doors to steal a business safe.

SUGGESTED: Belmont Shore residents demand action over 'spring break'-style bar violence

Separately, a Macy’s at the Westfield shopping center was targeted at 7 p.m. last night. 

According to police, two suspects used tools to shatter jewelry cases, causing a sound that many shoppers mistook for gunfire. 

The suspects fled the scene in a Lexus with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

What's next:

Police are currently searching for the suspects involved in both incidents. 

SUGGESTED: Accused shooter of Rihanna's home pleads not guilty

While investigators believe the small business burglaries and the mall robbery are likely not connected, they are monitoring the surge in "smash-and-grab" activity across the area.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetySherman Oaks