VIDEO: Organized smash-and-grab crews target two businesses in Sherman Oaks

The Brief Organized criminal crews targeted Toy Mandala and a Macy’s in Sherman Oaks using power tools to smash display cases. Toy Mandala was hit twice in one week, losing tens of thousands of dollars in elite trading cards and a business safe. Police have made no arrests and believe the small business and retail mall hits were likely carried out by separate crews.



Two Sherman Oaks businesses are reeling after a series of sophisticated smash-and-grab robberies targeted both a long-standing local toy store and a major department store.

Law enforcement sources indicate these crews are highly organized, utilizing power tools to execute quick, high-value heists.

What we know:

The Toy Mandala, a local staple since 1998 specializing in elite trading cards, was burglarized twice in a single week.

On Tuesday morning, thieves smashed through display cases to steal tens of thousands of dollars in high-value Pokémon cards.

The thieves returned Thursday morning, breaking through the doors to steal a business safe.

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Separately, a Macy’s at the Westfield shopping center was targeted at 7 p.m. last night.

According to police, two suspects used tools to shatter jewelry cases, causing a sound that many shoppers mistook for gunfire.

The suspects fled the scene in a Lexus with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

What's next:

Police are currently searching for the suspects involved in both incidents.

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While investigators believe the small business burglaries and the mall robbery are likely not connected, they are monitoring the surge in "smash-and-grab" activity across the area.