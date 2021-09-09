Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of San Bernardino County

article

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of the Inland Empire, the National Weather Service announced Thursday.

Some of the areas include areas near Barstow, Victorville, and Joshua Tree.

The warning was issued around 1:20 p.m. and was set to be in effect through 2: 45 p.m. Residents can expect wind gusts up to 70 mph and penny-sized hail is possible.

The region was also impacted by monsoonal moisture that brings increased heat and humidity to the area.

