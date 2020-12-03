Two dozen people found inside southwest Houston home in human smuggling operation

article

Authorities are investigating a possible human smuggling operation at a southwest Houston home.

Houston police say they have rescued two dozen people from a home on the 4800 block of Raven Ridge.

Police say they received a call about a man running down the street in his underwear yelling that he was kidnapped.

The caller told police that he was kidnapped and was able to get away. That's when the male advised that thirty more people were being held hostage in the house.

Officers made entry and rescued approximately 25 men and one woman.

HPD says it working with the Department of Homeland Security.

Fort Bend ISD police assisted by opening a nearby school gym so the victims could get out of the cold.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.