Several homes destroyed after massive fire breaks out at a Compton pallet yard

A massive fire at a pallet yard destroyed several nearby homes in Compton Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 1200 block of North Rose Avenue around 5 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the following roads are temporarily shut down as crews work to take down the fire:

Long Beach Blvd.-Rosecrans Ave.

Alameda St.-Compton Blvd.

Willowbrook Ave.-Elm St.

Willowbrook Ave.-Spruce St.

Sheriff's deputies are evacuating homes near Rosecrans Avenue and Alameda Street. It is not known if any damage has been done to nearby homes.

Fire crews from Compton, Santa Fe Springs, Downey and Los Angeles County are among those responding to the third-alarm fire.

Advertisement

Officials did not specify what caused the fire to break out. The fire destroyed three homes and damaged a fourth home, Los Angeles County Fire says.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Wednesday's massive blaze comes just weeks after a fire broke out at a different industrial site in Compton. No injuries were reported in the Feb. 2021 fire.

RECOMMENDED: Massive fire burns in industrial area of Compton

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.