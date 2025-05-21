Sepulveda Basin fire: Crews knock down blaze that ignited near homeless encampment

Fire crews quickly knocked down a fire that broke out in the Sepulveda Basin in Van Nuys on Wednesday afternoon. Video from the scene shows the blaze ignited near a homeless encampment.

The fire came as a mini-heat wave struck down on Southern California with soaring temperatures and high winds.

What we know:

The fire was first reported just after 12:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of N. Balboa Boulevard. Los Angeles City firefighters were initially informed of a grass fire, which was then upgraded to a brush fire burning at about an acre and a half.

The fire then spread to palm trees and jumped the Orange Line.

The Orange Line is closed from Woodley to White Oak as the fire continued to spread in the area, officials said.

One person was being treated by paramedics after suffering burn injuries.

LAFD Air Ops were conducting water drops as ground crews established hose lines around the blaze.

The fire was declarded a knock down just before 1:30 p.m.