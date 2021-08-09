'Senseless gun violence:' Airbnb condemns deadly Sunnyvale shooting

Airbnb on Monday told KTVU that the rental share company condemns the "senseless gun violence that took place in Sunnyvale" and is working with police to help with the investigation as well as to support the victim's families.

The company also said that the host of the property on Navarro Drive in the Raynor Park neighborhood bans parties and the Saturday night party with up to 200 teenagers that turned deadly on Saturday was unauthorized, meaning that the party was thrown without the homeowner's consent.

In the meantime, the rental property has been deactivated as the company looks into what happens, the company said.

Airbnb banned house party rentals after five people were shot and killed in Orinda on Halloween in 2019.

MORE: 1 dead, 1 injured after Airbnb house party in Sunnyvale

Airbnb's response came after two teens were shot late Saturday night. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital while another is recovering and expected to survive, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Officers arrived after neighbors called in complaining of loud noise and fireworks.

"It was ten minutes straight of just cars and people walking past my street," said Sunnyvale City Councilman Mason Fong, who lives nearby. "I figured it was a house party. I looked out my window and realized it was a lot of young people."

Some neighbors told KTVU that officers had asked them for any home surveillance video that might help with the case.



Advertisement



