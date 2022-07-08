Search underway for missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Panorama City

article

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Panorama City.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Nataly Arrellano was last seen in the 14400 block of Nordhoff Street a little before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Arrellano is listed at 4-foot-6 and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray top with black leggings.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call 818-838-9810 or 818-838-9800.