Emmy winner Sarah Paulson to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Emmy-winning and Tony-winning actress Sarah Paulson is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in an unveiling ceremony scheduled for Tuesday.

What we know:

The star, which marks the 2,829th on the walk, recognizes Paulson's television career, which has garnered her one Emmy and eight other nominations.

The new star will be placed next to that of frequent collaborator Ryan Murphy.

Two notable figures are scheduled to speak at the event: Paulson's partner and fellow Emmy-winner, Holland Taylor, and actress Amanda Peet, who was Paulson's castmate in the comedy-dramas "Jack and Jill" (1999-2001) and "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" (2006-07), and the romance film "Griffin & Phoenix" (2006).

The ceremony can be viewed live via streaming on walkoffame.com and later on YouTube.com/@HwdWalkofFame.

The backstory:

Born Dec. 17, 1974 in Tampa, Florida, and raised in New York City, Paulson made her Broadway debut during the 1993-94 run of the original production of "The Sisters Rosensweig" as the replacement understudy for Amy Ryan in the role of teenage idealist Tess Goode.

Paulson made her television debut in a 1994 episode of "Law & Order" as the stepdaughter of a man suspected of killing his wife.

Her film debut came in the 1997 fantasy drama "Levitation," starring as a pregnant teenager who searches for her biological mother with the help of a guardian angel.

Paulson's first role as a series cast member came in the 1995-96 CBS horror series "American Gothic" as the slain sister of an orphan (Lucas Black) who appears to him as a ghost to guide him in the right direction.

She received her Emmy in 2016 for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark in "The People v O.J. Simpson," the first season of the FX biographical crime drama anthology series "American Crime Story," in which Murphy was among the executive producers and directors.

The nomination was one of two Paulson received in 2016. She was also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her two roles in "American Horror Story: Hotel," for which Murphy was the showrunner.

Paulson received her first Emmy nomination in 2012 for outstanding supporting actress in a miniseries or movie for her portrayal of Nicolle Wallace, the director of communications for John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign in the HBO movie, "Game Change."

Her most recent Emmy nod came in 2024 for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role as a therapist in the Amazon Prime Video spy series, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

Paulson's other television credits include the title role in the Netflix "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" prequel "Ratched," which Murphy developed; recurring roles on the HBO Western "Deadwood" and FX on Hulu comedy-drama "The Bear" and as the female lead in the 2009 ABC comedy-drama "Cupid."

Her other film credits include "Ocean's 8";"12 Years a Slave"; "The Post" and "Martha Marcy May Marlene."

Paulson won the Tony Award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play in 2024 for her portrayal of the oldest sibling of a dysfunctional family as they return to a decaying plantation mansion in Arkansas to battle over their recently deceased father's inheritance in "Appropriate."