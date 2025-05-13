Santa Monica park overrun with squirrels

Don't feed the squirrels. That's the message from Santa Monica officials. They may be cute, but the burrow-dwelling rodents are overrunning a local park.

What we know:

Several people have recently said Palisades Park on Ocean Ave. in Santa Monica is overrun by aggressive squirrels. Some people reported the squirrels chasing them, while another person told FOX 11 that she had to jump over them while running to avoid tripping.

The city has posted signs around the park warning people not to feed the animals. But in search of food, the squirrels have reportedly been chasing people in hopes of getting their tiny hands on something to munch.

The increase in population is also attributed to mating season and the birth of new babies.