Santa Monica expected to declare fiscal emergency

The city of Santa Monica is facing a serious financial situation and may be on the verge of declaring a fiscal emergency.

What we know:

According to a city agenda reported by the Santa Monica Daily Press, city leaders are being urged to declare a fiscal emergency.

A staff report cited declining revenues from tourism and taxes as contributing factors.

The city's financial state has been worsened by millions of dollars in payouts to victims of sexual abuse by a former city employee.

What's next:

The city council has scheduled a vote on the proposed fiscal emergency declaration for Tuesday.

