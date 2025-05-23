San Diego plane crash: NTSB investigating cause of crash that killed 6

New details are emerging into the cause of Thursday morning’s deadly airplane crash in San Diego.

What we know:

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed the Cessna 550 clipped a power line before crashing into a US Navy-owned neighborhood.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. May 22, in dense fog, about 2 miles from the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

According to the NTSB, the airport’s ASOS weather system and runway lights weren’t working while the pilot was trying to land. Specifically, the precision approach path indicator and medium intensity light system with runway light indicator lights were out of service.

No survivors reported

The FAA believes six people were on board the plane and no one survived.

The music agency, Sound Talent Group, said three of its employees had died in the crash. The agency’s co-founder, Dave Shapiro, is among the dead. Shapiro is listed as the owner of the plane and has a pilot’s license, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time," a spokesperson for Sound Talent Group said in a statement to FOX 11.

Another victim was identified as Daniel Williams, the former drummer of the band The Devil Wears Prada.

Daniel Williams (left) and Dave Shapiro (right)

"Waking up to a warzone," residents describe plane crash

What they're saying:

"It was like waking up to a warzone," said Jessica Schrader, a resident. "Explosion after explosion. When I looked out my door to try and get out, which there was no way out, one of the bodies was right there."

Roughly 100 people remain unable to return home because of the damage and investigation.

Residents say their military experience likely saved lives.

"A neighbor threw a ladder over the fence," said Schrader. "We were able to climb up and jump down."

Schrader lost a vehicle that wasn’t completely insured from the airplane crash. Now, her family is unsure if they’ll return home, or find a new place to live.

"For me, I have safety concerns after experiencing that," said Schrader. "If another incident happens."