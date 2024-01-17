Samsung unveils Galaxy S24 smartphones

article

Samsung has introduced its three Galaxy S24 smartphones.

The trio of devices — the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra — became available to order Wednesday, the same day the company hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event.

Galaxy AI, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology it has incorporated into its newest smartphones, received a spotlight in particular. Samsung revealed it would launch what it called a "new era of mobile AI."

The Galaxy AI tech is "aimed at enhancing every part of life, especially the phone’s most fundamental role: communication," the South Korean-based company said.

Samsung said it has deployed Galaxy AI for tools like Live Translate for talking or texting on the phones and Interpreter for face-to-face conversations. AI on the new smartphones can also help with the tone of messages, craft summaries of notes and transcribe voice recordings into text, according to the company.

It introduced "Circle to Search," a Google function that allows users to "circle, highlight, scribble on or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results."

The company also brought a number of AI-powered features to its camera and photo editing, including "Generative Edit." Photos edited on the devices with generative AI will get a visual watermark and metadata indicator of the technology’s usage.

"We’re excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities," Samsung Electronics Head of Mobile Experience Business TM Roh said in a statement.

The S24 Ultra will offer a new 5-times optical zoom lens in its "Quad Tele System," which Samsung said "works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x magnification."

Samsung said the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm runs that model.

The S24 Ultra, at 6.8 inches, is also the largest of the three in terms of display size. The S24+’s diagonally measured display size will be 6.7 inches, while the base model’s will be 6.2, according to the company.

For the S24 Ultra, Samsung chose titanium for the frame material. With the titanium frame, it will have color options such as Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow.

Consumers getting the S24+ and S24 will have Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow to choose from. The two models, similar to the S24 Ultra, will also have some online-only colors, Samsung said.

Samsung has set the starting prices at $799.99, $999.99 and $1,299.99, respectively, for the S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra, according to its website.

The company’s introduction of the Galaxy S24 phones comes about a year after its S23 slate hit the market.

Over the summer, Samsung rolled out its Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, both of which are foldable smartphone models.

