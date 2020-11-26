Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast
5
Red Flag Warning
from THU 2:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
from THU 2:15 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest

Salvation Army provides thousands of 'to-go' Thanksgiving meals

By Elissa Harrington
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
KTVU FOX 2

Salvation Army partners with caterer for Thanksgiving meal giveaway

Salvation Army partners with caterer to give out 4,800 Thanksgiving meals. Elissa Harrington reports.

SAN FRANCISCO - The Salvation Army provided thousands of Thanksgiving meals “to-go” this year.

This year, volunteers could not help prepare the meal because of safety concerns and CDC guidelines around COVID-19. So, the nonprofit organization altered its 70-year tradition and partnered with a catering company instead.

The catering company put together all delicious meals – which included all the fixings: Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes and stuffing.

And because of the virus, the Salvation Army scrapped all the meal prep events including the annual carving of the turkey.

Organizers said the need was greater than ever as many people who are ill or elderly can’t celebrate with loved ones this year because of the risk of contracting coronavirus. 

This year, the Salvation Army distributed 4,800 meals in San Francisco – about 800 more meals than they usually serve.

"The adjustment of people not being able to go out for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, the need for us providing this meal has increased," said David Pierce, executive director of the Harbor Lights Center. " So we are excited to have some community members come and help us delivering not only a meal but thanksgiving cheer to people.”

On Thanksgiving, Volunteers drove up in their cars to pick up the prepackaged meals at 10th and Harrison streets and then delivered them to people all around the city.

Volunteers – in masks, were asked to follow CDC guidelines while making the deliveries.