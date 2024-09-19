SAG-AFTRA video game actors return to picket lines

SAG-AFTRA video game performers returned to the picket lines Thursday to protest concerns over artificial intelligence.

Roughly 2,600 SAG-AFTRA members who work on video games went on strike following a breakdown in contract talks, with AI again emerging as the main sticking point.

Video game actors last went on strike in October 2016, before AI became a major issue.

Video game actors are seeking a new contract that would require producers to obtain their consent before reproducing their voices or likenesses with AI.

The union said that without protections for its members, gaming companies could train AI to replicate an actor's voice, or create a digital replica of their likeness without consent or fair compensation.

Zeke Alton, a member of the negotiating committee, speaks with FOX 11's Koco McAboy about the importance of this strike and what's at stake.

City News Service contributed to this report.