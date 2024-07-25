SAG-AFTRA video game strike: What to know

SAG-AFTRA members who work on video games will go on strike after contract talks failed to resolve terms related to artificial intelligence, the actors' union announced Thursday.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director and chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, called the strike Thursday on behalf of about 2,600 video-game actors covered by the Interactive Media Agreement. The strike takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Video-game actors last went on strike in October 2016, before AI became a major issue.

"We're not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse AI to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement. "When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live -- and work -- with, we will be here, ready to negotiate."

On Saturday, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists warned that a strike would be unavoidable if an agreement on artificial intelligence terms wasn't reached between the union and video game producers.

The Interactive Media Agreement, which expired in November 2022, covers performers doing voice-over and motion-capture work in the video game industry.

"Frankly, it's stunning that these video game studios haven't learned anything from the lessons of last year -- that our members can and will stand up and demand fair and equitable treatment with respect to A.I., and the public supports us in that," Crabtree-Ireland said.

Video game actors are seeking a new contract that would require producers to obtain their consent before reproducing their voices or likenesses with AI.

Audrey Cooling, a spokesperson for the video game producers, told the Los Angeles Times that the companies were negotiating "in good faith" and pointed out that the two parties had "reached tentative agreements on the vast majority of the proposals."

She added the companies remained optimistic that a deal was within reach.

But SAG-AFTRA's Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair, Sarah Elmaleh, said that 18 months of negotiations "have shown us that our employers are not interested in fair, reasonable AI protections, but rather flagrant exploitation."

During last year's Hollywood actors' strike, residuals and AI became major issues. The strike, which lasted 118 days, ended with a deal that included wage increases, AI safeguards, streaming bonuses and other improvements.