Sacramento shooting: 3rd arrest made in shooting that left 6 dead, 12 injured

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento that killed six people and injured 12 others Sunday morning, according to police.

Sacramento Police announced Tuesday that they'd arrested 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson late Monday night. Police say Dawson was seen carrying a gun in the area immediately after the shooting. He was arrested on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, but as of yet has not been charged with crimes related to the shooting.

Police say they don't believe the gun they retrieved from Dawson was used in the shooting either.

Earlier this week, brothers Dandrae Martin, 26, and Smiley Martin, 27, were arrested. Dandrae Martin faces charges of assault with a firearm, and both brothers face possession charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to police, Smiley Martin, was one of the dozen injured during the Sunday morning shooting. He has been recovering in the hospital, and police say once he recovers he'll be booked at the Sacramento County Jail.

Sacramento police said they have received more than 170 videos and photos of that morning and continue to seek more evidence.

Police have said there were "multiple" shootings on Sunday, and it's unclear how many more people they plan to arrest.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

A vigil was held Monday night in Sacramento to honor those killed during some type of fight as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state Capitol.

The fallen included a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.