Malibu road blocked by rockslide as rain triggers beach water advisory for surfers



Storm-soaked hillsides in Malibu gave way Monday night, sending large rocks and boulders crashing across Malibu Canyon Road and damaging cars as another round of rain soaked Los Angeles County. The slide was reported just after 10:30 p.m. near Pima Road, where at least two vehicles pulled off to the shoulder with flat tires after hitting debris.

Around the same time, a second rockslide was reported along Cold Canyon Road just south of Mulholland, where Caltrans used a plow to clear the roadway around midnight.

Topanga Canyon remains shut down due to ongoing slide threats, and transportation officials warn that saturated slopes could continue to fail, especially as more rain arrives.

LA County Beach Water Quality Advisory Through Wednesday



With continued rainfall for several days, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a countywide Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory for all LA County beaches, in effect through Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 8 a.m.

Health officials urge beachgoers to avoid entering the ocean or bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, and river outlets, where runoff can carry bacteria, chemicals, debris, and trash from streets and burned mountain areas directly into the surf.

That contamination can also pool on beach sand, posing a risk even without going into the water.

Public health officials warn that exposure to contaminated runoff could lead to illnesses such as skin rash, ear infections, fever, nausea, and gastrointestinal problems.

These advisories typically remain in effect for 72 hours after rainfall stops, but may be extended if additional rain continues.

SUGGESTED: LA weather: One storm tapers off as another eyes Southern California