Who is Robert Shinn? 'TikTok cult' pastor detained following raid in LA

The Brief A raid was conducted last week at a location tied to Robert Shinn, who was the subject of the Netflix docuseries "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult." Law enforcement officials told FOX 11 that Shinn was detained but not arrested. Multiple warrants were served during the raid for crimes such as money laundering, mail fraud, tax evasion, sex trafficking, and COVID-19 pandemic fraud.



A federal investigation continues following a raid at a Tujunga house possibly tied to an alleged "TikTok cult" that was the subject of the 2024 Netflix docuseries "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult."

What we know:

FBI agents and the El Monte Tactical Team conducted a raid at a home located in the 7700 block of McGroarty around 6 a.m. July 25. According to authorities, arrest warrants were served for multiple crimes, including money laundering, mail fraud, tax evasion, sex trafficking, and COVID-19 pandemic fraud.

On July 28, law enforcement sources told FOX 11 that five warrants were served at five different properties. Robert Shinn, the pastor of Shekinah Church, was detained at one of the properties. It's unclear which property he was located on.

Images from SkyFOX during the raid showed at least five people in handcuffs in front of the property.

There is no word on any official arrests.

Dig deeper:

According to legal expert Mary David, Shinn could face multiple charges including sex trafficking, tax evasion, money laundering and mail fraud. The highest penalty would go to the sex trafficking charge that carries a sentence of 15 years to life.

Participants in the docuseries accuse church leader Robert Shinn of labor exploitation and sexual misconduct.

In the documentary, people, including some who were minors, alleged that they were forced to perform for low wages and were cut off from their families. They also alleged that they were forced to overturn parts of their wages to the church. Many said Shinn created a cult-like environment.

"Coercion is especially sinister when it involves a religious leader, which is an element to prove in a trafficking case. If you're talking about adults and here where you have a religious leader who is almost seen as a connection and gateway to God for victims, that presents an incredibly powerful and persuasive figure for them to then feel like they are potentially risking their salvation or the salvation of others if they don't do what they say," David told FOX 11.

Shinn and the church are the subject of the Netflix docuseries "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult."

The three-episode series aired in 2024.

"After TikTok dancers join a management company and its associated church, unsettling details about the founder and their dark realities come to light," the Netflix description reads.

What's next:

Federal authorities are planning to present the case to a grand jury.