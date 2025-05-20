San Bernardino police shooting: Family reaches $4.9 million settlement over death of Robert Brown

The Brief The family of Robert Brown has reached a $4.9 million settlement with the City of San Bernardino over a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in 2023. The San Bernardino Police Department said Brown was armed and failed to follow commands, leading the officer to fire shots at him during a foot chase. The family's attorney said no gun was ever found at the crime scene.



A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between the City of San Bernardino and the family of Robert Brown, who was fatally shot by an officer in 2023.

The backstory:

The deadly incident happened on December 27, 2023, when Brown was pulled over for a traffic violation by a motorcycle cop in the area of 7th Street and Sierra Way. Body-worn camera shows Brown fleeing from the car as the officer approached. The officer gave chase and followed Brown on foot as he ran through backyards. Brown then jumped a fence and the officer shot at him multiple times through the wired fence, which had wood panels on the other side, seemingly obstructing the officer's sight.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Robert Brown: Family claims San Bernardino police planted gun before deadly shooting

Following the shooting, the police department in a statement said Brown ignored the officer’s commands to drop the weapon and get down onto the ground. The department also said the weapon, a 9mm handgun, was reported stolen from out-of-state. However, the family and their attorney, Brad Gage, say no gun was ever found.

The other side:

"I did not see a gun being thrown. They did not find a gun. If there was a gun, they would have found it in the first 10 or 20 minutes. Hours they spent and never found a gun," Gage said.

In May 2024, Gage said he believed the police department planted a gun at the crime scene.

The officer involved in the shooting is still on the force; now Brown's sister is looking to have him prosecuted.

"Robert's name will never be forgotten, and neither will the fact that his life was stolen by an officer who is sworn to protect and serve. We are not done, this is not over. We demand prosecution, we demand change, we demand justice for my brother. Real justice," Victoria Brown said.

The family reached a settlement for nearly $4.9 million.

What's next:

The city and the Department of Justice have yet to release their findings in the investigation.