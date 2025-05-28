Robbery investigation underway in Jefferson Park

An investigation is underway in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Wednesday morning after a possible robbery suspect was taken into custody by police.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near the Winchell's Donut House on a report of a possible robbery.

At the scene, officers contacted the suspect trying to change clothes and run away from the scene.

A police shooting occurred, but the suspect was not struck by gunfire, according to authorities.

Police used a Taser to take the suspect into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

The suspect's condition is unknown.