Robbery investigation underway in Jefferson Park

Published  May 28, 2025 7:35am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
Authorities responding to a call reporting a robbery just before 3 a.m., possibly at the Winchell's Donut House.

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Wednesday morning after a possible robbery suspect was taken into custody by police.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near the Winchell's Donut House on a report of a possible robbery. 

At the scene, officers contacted the suspect trying to change clothes and run away from the scene. 

A police shooting occurred, but the suspect was not struck by gunfire, according to authorities.

Police used a Taser to take the suspect into custody. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. 

What we don't know:

The suspect's condition is unknown.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

