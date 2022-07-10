Robbers pistol-whip victims, steal $60,000 Rolex in Rowland Heights: LASD

An investigation is underway after a couple was pistol-whipped and robbed in Rowland Heights in broad daylight, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Nogales near the 99 Ranch market.

Authorities said the two suspects pistol-whipped the victims on their heads and robbed one of the victims of a $60,000 Rolex.

The suspects are described as two men between 25 and 30-years-old. Both were wearing black hoodies and gray sweatpants

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.