Robbers pistol-whip victims, steal $60,000 Rolex in Rowland Heights: LASD
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a couple was pistol-whipped and robbed in Rowland Heights in broad daylight, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
It happened around 12:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Nogales near the 99 Ranch market.
Authorities said the two suspects pistol-whipped the victims on their heads and robbed one of the victims of a $60,000 Rolex.
The suspects are described as two men between 25 and 30-years-old. Both were wearing black hoodies and gray sweatpants
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.