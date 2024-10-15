Riverside homeowner tied up, assaulted during home invasion

article

A home invasion suspect was arrested in connection with the assault of a Riverside man in his own home, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

It happened Oct. 10 just before 2 p.m. at a home in the 15000 block of Washington Street in the Woodcrest area, officials said.

The homeowner told police two suspects got into his home, assaulted him, and tied him up before burglarizing the home.

The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

An investigation revealed the suspects stole two vehicles and several handguns from the home.

One of those stolen vehicles was later involved in a police chase that ended when the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Luis Huato Talavera, crashed into a fence in Perris.

Talavera was booked for home invasion robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and elder abuse.

The second suspect has not been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Investigator Mendoza at the Lake Mathews Sheriff’s Station at 951-272-5600.