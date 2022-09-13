Riverside County teacher arrested for teaching kids while drunk: sheriff

article

A Palm Springs man accused of teaching students while drunk has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said 44-year-old Brian Nichols was reported to authorities Monday morning after he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol on a local school campus. The school was not named.

Nichols was arrested for public intoxication, child endangerment, and possession of alcohol on school grounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Ramirez of the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341-7867.