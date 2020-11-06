Restaurants hoping for return of indoor dining as temperatures expected to drop

article

Restaurant owners are hoping the health depart will allow indoor dining to exceed the current 25-percent capacity limit as we are heading into winter.

Their plea to expand indoor dining comes as businesses struggle to stay afloat even during the milder weather. If that's not bad enough, the Antelope Valley is well known for its wind and snow that hits as early as this month, forcing Palmdale and Lancaster to send an urgent request to the Los Angeles County Health Department to allow more diners inside.

