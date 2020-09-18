Resident shoots, kills intruder in Pico Rivera

A resident shot two intruders who broke into his Pico Rivera residence early Friday morning, killing one and injuring the other, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Serapis Avenue, east of Rosemead Boulevard, around 1:20 a.m. and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Authorities said the two suspects had been trying to get into the home through the window. The resident woke up to the sound of shattering glass and saw one man inside his home. He reportedly grabbed his handgun and shot the suspect.

The resident then noticed another intruder just outside his window. He said the second suspect appeared to be reaching for a weapon, so he opened fire on that man as well, fatally shooting him.

The other alleged burglar ran from the home and a female getaway driver took him to a nearby hospital where he was met by sheriff's deputies and arrested.

Advertisement

The getaway driver was also arrested.

The resident was taken to the sheriff's station to undergo questioning.

It was unclear if the home was specifically targetted.

Additional details were not immediately available.