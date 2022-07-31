False reports of active shooter at Westfield Culver City mall: Police

Authorities said the Westfield Culver City mall is safe and reports of shots fired and an active shooter are unfounded, according to police.

Earlier Sunday, a man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, prompting its closure, was taken into custody according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The farmers' market closed for the day and officials said its vendors and staff were safe.

On Saturday, an active shooter situation at the Ontario Mills mall was found to be a false alarm, according to officials.



