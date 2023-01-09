Reese’s announces new line of frozen desserts

article

Heads up ice cream fans: an iconic candy is heading to the freezer aisle.

Reese’s recently announced a brand-new line of frozen treats, including ice cream tubs, bars, sandwiches and cones.

"At Reese's we are always inventing new ways for fans to enjoy our iconic combination of chocolate and peanut butter," said Ian Norton, the senior director of Reese's brand. "The new Reese's frozen treats are the ultimate sweet and salty, chocolate and peanut butter experience that will quite literally give you chills – not only because they're frozen but because they're just that good."

According to PR Newswire, the products include Reese's Peanut Butter Sandwich, Reese's Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream, Reese's Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert, Reese's Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream, Reese's Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar, Reese's Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cones and the Reese's Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup.

Starting this month, the new frozen treats will be available nationwide in major retailers.

"Partnering with Reese's to launch a brand-new line of frozen treats that have the same swirls of peanut butter, chocolate drizzles and chunks found in America's #1 candy is certainly something worth screaming about," Russel Lilly, the president of Unilever Ice Cream North America, said. "We're excited to be bringing more Reese's frozen treats to our fans than ever before – giving them exactly the kind of sweet treat they've been looking for."

And this isn’t the only candy brand making headlines.

M&M’s creator Mars revealed the release of "all-female" M&M’s candy packages for a limited time to honor women who are "flipping the status quo."

The company announced the feminist-forward candy wrappers Thursday, saying it will exclusively display M&M’s female characters: the green, brown and most recently introduced purple M&M.

The packages will feature the female M&M’s flipped upside-down to represent how women "are flipping how they define success," according to PR Newswire.

The series will come in milk chocolate, peanut and peanut butter varieties.

