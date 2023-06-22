Redondo Beach cancels popular 4th of July firework show

The city of Redondo Beach has canceled its 2023 Fourth of July Fireworks Show.

In May, the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board adopted new regulations establishing a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System General Permit for the discharge of fireworks on or near the ocean.

In early June, the city’s fireworks display vendor, Pyro Spectacular, informed the city of its decision to not perform the show due to concerns over the new permit requirements and the potential for administrative or legal action for noncompliance.

The city says they searched for alternatives and other vendors, but due to the short notice they were unable to secure any other vendor.

Instead of a firework show, the city plans to host an Independence Day Celebration at the Seaside Lagoon. The event will include family-friendly activities and music.

Seaside Lagoon, which is located at 200 Portofino Way, will be open from 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m July 4th. Entry is $8 for adults, $6 for children, free for children 2 and under.