Ray Stevenson, 'Thor' and ‘Punisher: War Zone’ actor, dead at 58

Ray Stevenson, a veteran actor of movies like "Punisher: War Zone," "Thor," "RRR" and major TV shows like "Vikings" and a Star Wars spinoff, has died at the age of 58, Fox News Digital can confirm.

A rep for Stevenson confirmed that he died on Sunday. No other details have been shared at this time.

Stevenson had been cast for a role alongside Rosario Dawson in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars show "Ahsoka," which is a spinoff from the hit show "The Mandalorian."

Stevenson was born in Lisburn in 1964. After attending the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and years of working in British television, he made his film debut in Paul Greengrass’s 1998 film "The Theory of Flight." In 2004, he appeared in Antoine Fuqua’s "King Arthur" as a knight of the round table and several years later played the lead in the Marvel adaptation "Punisher: War Zone."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

