Rapper DaBaby arrested in Beverly Hills, faces misdemeanor charge: TMZ

Chart-topping rapper DaBaby’s shopping spree along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills was cut short after he was arrested on suspicion of gun possession, TMZ reported.

The rapper, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, and three other men were leaving a store Thursday afternoon in a black SUV when they were reportedly surrounded by police officers.

Law enforcement sources informed TMZ someone inside the store called authorities to report DaBaby and his crew were allegedly carrying weapons.

After searching the SUV, investigators found a handgun inside the vehicle, the entertainment news source reported.

The 29-year-old faces a misdemeanor charge for carrying a loaded gun.

No one else was booked at the scene.

DaBaby's current biggest hit "Rockstar," peaked at number 12 on the Billboard charts.

