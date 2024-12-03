2-year-old boy fatally shot by brother who found gun inside car

A 2-year-old child died after being shot by another child in Rancho Cucamonga, the sheriff's department said.

The shooting happened Monday, December 2, just before 4 p.m. at a parking lot at 8250 Day Creek Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga.

According to sheriff's deputies, the 2-year-old and his 7-year-old brother were in a car and found a gun in the glovebox.

The 2-year-old boy was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details surrounding the shooting were announced. No arrests have been announced as well.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division is investigating the case and a report has been sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. You can remain anonymous by calling We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.