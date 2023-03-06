‘Rachael Ray’ to end after ‘17 wonderful seasons’

article

After 17 years of cooking delicious food and interviewing celebrities to entertain the masses, Rachael Ray is saying goodbye to her talk show, "Rachael Ray."

"In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However I’ve made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career," Ray said in a CBS news release .

Ray further explained that she is going on to curate new content at her new production company, Free Food Studios which will focus on "in the kitchen content" created by Ray Free Food Studios will serve as a platform for the introduction and development of new and upcoming epicurean talent, CBS said.

"When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a gamechanger in the daytime space. She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor," said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. "We’re proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We’ll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we’ll always be family."

FILE - Rachael Ray visits Fox & Friends at FOX Studios on Feb. 17, 2016, in New York City. ( D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"Rachael Ray" debuted on Sept. 18, 2006, and was an instant success with fans. The show catapulted to No. 1 during 2006-2007 season.

"Rachael Ray" has been nominated for 37 Daytime Emmys, winning for Outstanding Talk Show three times, according to CBS.

"Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together," Ray said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.